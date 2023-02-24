11 killed as pickup van collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, January 21
Eleven people, including four children, were killed when a pick-up van they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, police said on Friday.
Twelve others were injured in the accident near Khamariya village under Bhatapara police station area on Balodabazar-Bhatapara road on Thursday night, police said.
The victims, natives of Khilora village in Simga area, were returning home after attending a family function in Arjuni area, a police official said.
After being alerted, a police team was sent to the spot and the injured were sent to hospital, he said. The bodies had been sent for post-mortem, he added.
