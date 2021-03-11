11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

Baghpat (UP), April 24
An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the priest of a church here, following which he was arrested, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in a village in Chandinagar area here on Saturday, they said.
According to a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, her daughter had gone to the church for cycling when the priest, Albert, raped her, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadoun said.
The accused also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. The girl, however, narrated her ordeal to her parents after reaching home, he said.
On the basis of the complaint, the priest was arrested, he said.
