11-year-old girl sexually assaulted on school premises in Pune

Pune, March 24
An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man at a private school here, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, said an official.
“An unidentified person approached the girl around 11.30 am on Wednesday. He took her to the toilet block where he allegedly sexually abused her and then fled. The girl later narrated the incident to her friends,” said senior inspector Anita More of Shivajinagar police station.
A case was registered against the unidentified culprit under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.
“We have formed multiple teams to track down the culprit. CCTV footage of the school premises will be examined,” inspector More said.
Mukund Kirdat, an education activist, said security of students on school premises is of paramount importance, and schools must ensure that adequate security measures are in place to avoid such incidents.
