(CUET)-UG: 114 score 100 percentile in five subjects

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 16

At least 114 candidates secured 100 percentile score in four or five subjects in the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, the results of which were declared earlier today.

As many as 21,159 candidates scored 100 percentile, including 12,799 women candidates, in at least one subject.

While English has the highest number of 100 percentile scorers (8,236 candidates), political science is at number two (2,065), followed by business studies (1,669). Other subjects which have witnessed over 1,000 candidates with 100 percentile are biology, economics and psychology, meaning the cutoff for college admissions in these subjects is likely to be high.