 12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • 12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes

12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes

Ballot boxes stolen, burnt | Oppn blames ruling TMC | BJP seeks President’s rule

12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes

Workers of rival political parties clash during panchayat elections at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 8

The three-tier West Bengal panchayat elections concluded on a bloody note on Saturday with 12 persons reported killed, many injured, several ballot boxes stolen and bombs exploding at various places.

Elections for 73,887 seats, including zila parishads, gram panchayats and panchayat samitis, commenced at 7 am today across 61,636 booths and progressed amid reports of violence and bloodshed from across the state, mainly Cooch Behar, Murshidabad, Nadia and places in South 24 Parganas.

‘Declare it null & void’

  • Of 12 killed, 8 from TMC and one each from the BJP, CPM, Cong & ISF
  • Cong leader urges HC for urgent hearing to declare polls null & void
  • TMC rejects charges, says defeated Opposition twisting narrative

In Cooch Behar, BJP’s polling agent Madhab Biswas was killed during a scuffle while entering a polling booth.

Of the 12 killed, eight were from the TMC, one worker each from the BJP, the CPM, the Congress and the ISF. The violent rural elections led to the BJP demanding the imposition of President’s rule in Bengal and accusing the state government of robbing Bengal of its global identity as a hub of culture and awakening. “Bengal, once known for its culture, literature and knowledge, has today emerged as an example of crime, dangerous appeasement, anti-national activities and use of violence as a political tool,” BJP spokesperson Sudhanshi Trivedi said.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP called for President’s rule.

“A free-and-fair election under the state administration is a mirage. It is only possible if elections are held under President’s rule or Article 355,” Adhikari said with the opposition BJP, CPM and the Congress uniting to accuse Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC of perpetrating mass violence, a charge the ruling party dismissed.

“Why would TMC workers be killed if the party was perpetrating the violence? The Opposition has conceded defeat and is trying to twist the narrative now,” a ruling party statement said even as Congress’ Kaustav Bagchi urged the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court for an urgent hearing on a petition to declare the rural polls null and void.

Speaking in Murshidabad’s Berhampore, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury taunted the CM saying, “Congrats Didi, you have won the panchayat elections.”

The Congress leader levelled serious allegations of poll fraud against the TMC.

CPM’s central committee member Sujan Chakraborty slammed the State Election Commission for failing to conduct free elections.

In a statement in Delhi, Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the TMC saying Bengal was today witnessing what Bihar witnessed in the 1990s. The hotly contested panchayat elections are being viewed as an important marker ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP had stunned the TMC by bagging 17 of the 42 seats.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gippy Grewal, Raghav Chadha, top Punjab govt officials celebrate CM Mann’s first wedding anniversary in Chandigarh

2
Ludhiana

Ludhiana triple murder solved, police arrest accused in less than 12 hours

3
Ludhiana

'Humiliated' over woman's taunts, Ludhiana man committed triple murder with hammer: Police

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

5
Haryana

Rahul Gandhi makes impromptu visit to Sonepat village; meets farmers, drives tractor

6
Entertainment

Kajol faces netizens' ire over her 'uneducated Indian leaders' comment, issues clarification

7
Schools

Chandigarh, Punjab are top performers in school education

8
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

9
J & K

Amarnath Yatra suspended as heavy rain washes key road; Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains shut

10
Punjab

SGPC opposes Uniform Civil Code, says 'will hurt distinct identity of minority communities'

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Top News

12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes

12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes

Ballot boxes stolen, burnt | Oppn blames ruling TMC | BJP se...

‘Will hurt identity, rights of minorities’: SGPC rejects UCC

'Will hurt identity, rights of minorities': SGPC rejects UCC

Draft not out yet, why the opposition, asks Sirsa

8 killed as roadways bus rams into passenger vehicle in Jind

8 killed as roadways bus rams into passenger vehicle in Jind

IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand

IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand

126.1 mm rain, Delhi breaks 20-year record

Robust system against gender-based misconduct in sports must: SC judge

Robust system against gender-based misconduct in sports must: SC judge


Cities

View All

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear; people suffer

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear; people suffer

After tomato, prices of other vegetables soaring quickly

Pathetic parks: Parks based in Veer Enclave portray a picture of neglect

Knotty affair: Cobwebs of wires a threat to Dashmesh Avenue residents

Chasing US dreams, Ajnala, Attari youths land in Indonesian prison

Incessant rain pours misery on tricity

Incessant rain pours misery on tricity

Showers spell chaos on Zirakpur, Dera Bassi roads

Sukhna level near danger mark

CRAWFED opposes steep hike in road tax

PU Syndicate nod to 2 simultaneous degrees

Arvind Kejriwal: Threefold rise in Delhi govt school students clearing competitive exams

Arvind Kejriwal: Threefold rise in Delhi govt school students clearing competitive exams

At 126 mm, Delhi sees highest single-day July rain in 20 years

Regional rapid transit system depot gets solar power plant

Indo-Pak lovers walk out of jail, live in same Noida home after court order

Man stabbed to death in Delhi, two arrested

Rain spells chaos on city roads

Rain spells chaos on city roads

Trikoni Park in need of gardener to tackle monsoon wilderness

Youth killed over old enmity

Biker killed in road mishap

Sewadar beaten to death in Hoshiarpur

No relief from waterlogging in Ludhiana, harrowing time for commuters

No relief from waterlogging in Ludhiana, harrowing time for commuters

Similar weather conditions to continue for a few days in Ludhiana

Buddha Nullah bank portion erodes, fencing portions fall

3 injured as speeding SUV hits two vehicles in Ludhiana

Triple murder: Suspect fears boycott of spouse by society

Minister launches anti-drug drive

Minister launches anti-drug drive

Federation appeals to PM not to rush power amendment Bill

Fatehgarh Sahib LIP chief held for forgery, fraud