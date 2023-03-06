12 Indian workers stranded in Libya rescued

PTI

New Delhi, March 5

Joint efforts by the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Tunisia helped rescue 12 Indian workers who were stranded in Libya for the past two months.

They were illegally taken to Libya from Punjab by an agent, who promised them lucrative jobs, good salary and a happy life.

A statement issued by the NCM said after they were taken to Libya, they were offered jobs in private companies without any salary and kept as bonded labour. They also alleged that they were brutally thrashed and not even offered proper food.

NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura received a representation from some local leaders with a request to bring them back as they belong to minority communities. Lalpura forwarded the representation to the ministry on February 6 and requested it to initiate action.