12 injured as speeding car crashes into tree in UP

Kaushambi, November 28
Twelve people, including children, were injured when their car crashed into a tree near Ahmedganj village in the district, officials said on Monday.
The accident took place on Sunday when the family, residing in Sirathu area, was on its way to attend a wedding in Fatehpur district, they said.
The driver lost control of the speeding car, Kada Dham police station SHO Abhilesh Tiwari said.
The injured were shifted to the district hospital, Tiwari said.
