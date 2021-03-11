12 killed, 21 hurt in UP factory blast

PTI

Hapur, June 4

At least 12 workers were killed and 21 injured when a boiler exploded at a factory in western Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The impact of the explosion was so intense that the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity were damaged. It took three hours for the fire tenders to douse the blaze. The factory is located adjacent to a CNG pump. Rescue and relief measures were taken up at the site.