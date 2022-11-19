12 killed, 3 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Chamoli

Dehradun, November 18
Twelve persons were killed and three injured as a passenger vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, the State Disaster Response Force said.
A Tata Sumo carrying 17 passengers fell into a gorge at Urgam in the Joshimath area around 4 pm, said the SDRF, which carried out the rescue operation. The passengers were on their way to Palla Jakhol village from Joshimath when the accident occurred, Chamoli SP Pramendra Dobhal said.
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those killed.
