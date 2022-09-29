12 offices of PFI, associates sealed in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, September 29
With the Central government banning the Popular Front of India (PFI), Mangaluru city police sealed 12 of its offices and associate outfits within the city.
Police sources said 10 offices of the PFI, the office of the Campus Front of India (CFI) and an information and empowerment office of the organisation were sealed since Wednesday evening.
The PFI offices located at Kasaba Bengre, Chokkabettu, Katipalla, Adoor, Kinnipadav, KC Road, Inoli, Mallur, Nellikai road and Kudroli were sealed.
The CFI office at Azizuddin road, Bunder and the information and empowerment office of the outfit at Rao and Rao circle had also been sealed, sources said.
