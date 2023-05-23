12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, May 22

In a rare tandem move to minimise Chinese influence, the US and India held parallel summits with 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) on the same day in Papua New Guinea (PNG) capital Port Moresby. PM Narendra Modi announced a 12-point action plan focusing on health, wellness and community development sectors, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, standing in for President Joe Biden, inked pacts in defence and security areas with PNG.

New Delhi’s proposals 100-bed specialty hospital in Fiji

IT, cybersecurity training hub in PNG

100 Sagar Amrut Scholarships

Jaipur foot camp in PNG by year-end

FIPIC SME development project

Solar project for govt buildings

Desalination units for water

Sea ambulances for PIC

Dialysis units

Emergency helpline no.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras

oga centres

In a special gesture to PM Modi, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins flew 9,000 km to meet him although one half of his schedule — a bilateral with Biden — was called off after the US President flew home from the Japan G7 summit to resolve the US debt crisis. In his remarks to the assembled leaders of the FIPIC (Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation) summit, PM Modi made an emotional speech that drew a distinction between the approach followed by India and, without naming it, China. Referring to the adverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic and other global developments, Modi said India stood by the Pacific Islands in challenging times.

“Those whom we considered trustworthy, it turned out that they were not standing by our side in times of need…. I am glad that India stood with its Pacific island friends during this challenging time. Whether it was vaccines or essential medicines, wheat or sugar, India, in line with its capabilities, has been assisting all partner countries,” he said.

Want to take India-Oz ties to next level: Modi PM Modi, who reached Sydney on Monday, said he wanted to take ties with Australia to the next level, especially in defence and security, to help secure an “open and free” Indo-Pacific.

Unveiling the 12-point action plan, PM Modi said India stood ready to share its capabilities and experiences with PICs “without any hesitation” and assured them that “we are with you in every way”. “For me, you are not small island states, but large ocean countries. It is this vast ocean that connects India with all of you,” added PM Modi.

PNG PM James Marape responded by calling the Pacific island nations as victims of global power play. “You (PM Modi) are the leader of Global South. We will rally behind your (India) leadership at global forums,” he said. PM Modi also reaffirmed India’s strong support for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. “Our development template is such that it doesn’t burden the economy and matches very well with these island nations’ priorities,” pointed out Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

PM honoured with civilian awards Fiji and Papua New Guinea on Monday conferred their highest civilian awards on PM Modi on the margins of the third summit between India and Pacific Island Countries (PIC) at Port Moresby.

The Quad meeting held on Saturday in Japan also had elements aimed at keeping China at bay in introducing high technology in these island countries. The difference in the US and Indian approach was evident in the PNG capital. Students demonstrated against Washington’s package of $45 million mainly for security cooperation. On the other hand, India’s promised health and social sector assistance came in for all-round praise.