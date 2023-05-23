 12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi : The Tribune India

12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi

Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold parallel summits with Pacific nations

12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi

Members of the Indian community welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in Sydney on Monday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, May 22

In a rare tandem move to minimise Chinese influence, the US and India held parallel summits with 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) on the same day in Papua New Guinea (PNG) capital Port Moresby. PM Narendra Modi announced a 12-point action plan focusing on health, wellness and community development sectors, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, standing in for President Joe Biden, inked pacts in defence and security areas with PNG.

New Delhi’s proposals

  • 100-bed specialty hospital in Fiji
  • IT, cybersecurity training hub in PNG
  • 100 Sagar Amrut Scholarships
  • Jaipur foot camp in PNG by year-end
  • FIPIC SME development project
  • Solar project for govt buildings
  • Desalination units for water
  • Sea ambulances for PIC
  • Dialysis units
  • Emergency helpline no.
  • Jan Aushadhi Kendras
  • oga centres

In a special gesture to PM Modi, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins flew 9,000 km to meet him although one half of his schedule — a bilateral with Biden — was called off after the US President flew home from the Japan G7 summit to resolve the US debt crisis. In his remarks to the assembled leaders of the FIPIC (Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation) summit, PM Modi made an emotional speech that drew a distinction between the approach followed by India and, without naming it, China. Referring to the adverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic and other global developments, Modi said India stood by the Pacific Islands in challenging times.

“Those whom we considered trustworthy, it turned out that they were not standing by our side in times of need…. I am glad that India stood with its Pacific island friends during this challenging time. Whether it was vaccines or essential medicines, wheat or sugar, India, in line with its capabilities, has been assisting all partner countries,” he said.

Want to take India-Oz ties to next level: Modi

PM Modi, who reached Sydney on Monday, said he wanted to take ties with Australia to the next level, especially in defence and security, to help secure an “open and free” Indo-Pacific.

Unveiling the 12-point action plan, PM Modi said India stood ready to share its capabilities and experiences with PICs “without any hesitation” and assured them that “we are with you in every way”. “For me, you are not small island states, but large ocean countries. It is this vast ocean that connects India with all of you,” added PM Modi.

PNG PM James Marape responded by calling the Pacific island nations as victims of global power play. “You (PM Modi) are the leader of Global South. We will rally behind your (India) leadership at global forums,” he said. PM Modi also reaffirmed India’s strong support for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. “Our development template is such that it doesn’t burden the economy and matches very well with these island nations’ priorities,” pointed out Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

PM honoured with civilian awards

Fiji and Papua New Guinea on Monday conferred their highest civilian awards on PM Modi on the margins of the third summit between India and Pacific Island Countries (PIC) at Port Moresby.

The Quad meeting held on Saturday in Japan also had elements aimed at keeping China at bay in introducing high technology in these island countries. The difference in the US and Indian approach was evident in the PNG capital. Students demonstrated against Washington’s package of $45 million mainly for security cooperation. On the other hand, India’s promised health and social sector assistance came in for all-round praise.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

3
Trending

Shubman Gill, his sister Shahneel abused on social media after Gujarat Titans send Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL

4
Entertainment

Model-actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in his apartment

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann claims Channi's nephew demanded Rs 2 crore from Punjab cricketer for govt job, ex-CM denies charge

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin woman Mandeep Kaur jailed for delivering cash, drugs in UK

7
Punjab

Kartarpur Corridor reunion: Mahendra Kaur meets her long-lost brother Sheikh Abdul Aziz after more than 75 years

8
Nation

Impact of Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal ‘very very marginal’ on economy: RBI Governor

9
J & K

Global leaders arrive in Srinagar for G-20 meeting

10
Punjab

Salman Khan, Sidhu Moosewala’s manager among top 10 targets on Lawrence Bishnoi’s hit list, says NIA

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Plot ‘bought’ for ~600 to now be sold for ~7 cr
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists
Haryana

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research
Trending

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Top News

12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi

12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi

Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...

Marginal impact of ~2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief

Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief

Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes

Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called

Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called

Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days

External sector, uncertain weather pose risk to growth

External sector, uncertain weather pose risk to growth

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26


Cities

View All

Amritsar Development Authority cracks down on illegal colonies in city

Amritsar Development Authority cracks down on illegal colonies in city

Ajnala residents hold protest over worsening law & order

SAD govt installed screens at Heritage Street in Amritsar for advertisements only: Activists

Administration stops reconstruction work at Sikh warrior 's house

Animals damage fencing along Cantonment-Khalsa College road

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Shots fired at Zirakpur hotel pool party, 1 hurt

Dera Bassi MC puts up height barriers on old Ambala-Kalka road

SIT to probe Dhanas accident

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

AAP’s Satyendar Jain in hospital over ‘spinal injury’

AAP’s Satyendar Jain in hospital over ‘spinal injury’

SC to hear former minister’s bail plea on May 26

File action plan on bomb threats received by schools, cops told

Delhi court for refund of GST collected from DNB candidates

Burglar arrested

More doles for Adampur, ~29.58-cr projects for 11 villages

More doles for Adampur, Rs 29.58-cr projects for 11 villages

Rs 50 crore for city roads’ makeover

Minister himself checks papers of 63 buses, gets 5 impounded

After15 years , Sultanpur Lodhi gets bus connectivity to Nakodar

Farm labourers lay siege to SSP office for 2 hrs

Waste burning rampant in Patiala, civic body fails to identify culprits

Waste burning rampant in Patiala, civic body fails to identify culprits

MC polls: Work on delimitation of wards yet to complete in Patiala

Allocation of shamlat land: Zameen Prapti Sangharsh panel to protest at DC office in Patiala on May 31

40 students participate in DAV inter-house cricket tournament in Patiala

Railway union asks Centre to restore old pension scheme