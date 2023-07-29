12-year-old girl raped in MP; 2 arrested

PTI

Satna, July 29

A 12-year-old girl was raped, bitten multiple times and brutalised allegedly by two men working for the trust managing a famous temple in Maihar town of Satna district in Madhya Pradesh, the police have said.

The trust has sacked the two.

The two men, who have been arrested, also allegedly inserted a hard object in her private parts on Thursday, police sources said, but a senior official said this could be confirmed only after her medical examination report is received.

The profusely bleeding girl was admitted to a hospital at the divisional headquarters Rewa for advanced medical care, said the police on Friday, adding the accused were identified as Ravindra Kumar Ravi and Atul Bhadoliya.

“I am not denying that a stick or some other object was inserted into the 12-year-old's private parts by accused Ravindra Kumar Ravi and Atul Bhadoliya. But this is something that can be confirmed only in a medical report. We are still awaiting her medical report. She was bleeding and doctors are monitoring her health,” Satna Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta told PTI over the phone.

“Her body bore bites and injuries which pertain to sexual assault,” he said.

Asked about the condition of the girl, the SP said a panel of doctors treating her said her condition was 'okay” at this point in time.

“We are taking legal action against the accused,” Gupta said.

The accused, both aged 30, were on Friday produced in a local court which sent them to judicial custody, Gupta said.

A press statement issued by the Maa Sharda Devi Mandir Management Committee, Maihar, bearing the signature of its administrator, stated they had sacked Ravi and Bhadoliya, employed with them, forthwith after a criminal case was registered against them.

“Their indecent act has tarnished the image of the temple,” said the statement.

The rape incident took place in Maihar, a temple town about 45km from the district headquarters, another official said.

The accused allegedly lured the girl and took her to an isolated place, where they raped and assaulted her, he said.

The police arrested the duo on Friday morning, Maihar sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Lokesh Dabar said.

The survivor was admitted to the Rewa hospital after being administered first aid at Maihar, he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the police to take strict action against the accused and provide the best of possible medical treatment to the girl.

Condemning the incident, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath said the victim was subjected to an inhuman attack that was reminiscent of the 2012 Nirbhaya case in Delhi.

