12-year-old Kolkata boy dies trying to recreate scene from anime series

Kolkata, February 7
A 12-year-old boy, in a bid to recreate a scene from an anime series, allegedly jumped off the terrace of a high-rise building in the city's Phoolbagan area and died, a police officer said on Monday.
Biraj Pachisia, a class V student of a reputed city-based school, was declared "brought dead" on being taken to a nearby nursing home, the officer said.
"The boy jumped off the terrace of an 11-storey residential building on Saturday. There are several injury marks on his body. Doctors at a private nursing home stated that he died due to the fall. We are waiting for the post-mortem report.
"Initial probe suggests that he was hooked to an anime series and wanted to imitate its hero. We have, however, not reached any conclusion. The investigation is under way," the officer added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon