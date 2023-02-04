13.91 lakh cybersecurity incidents last year

Tribune News Service

A whopping 13.91 lakh cybersecurity incidents were observed in the country last year, the government has informed the Rajya Sabha. It said the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) had tracked a total of 11,58,208, 14,02,809 and 13,91,457 cybersecurity incidents in 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively. CERT is the nodal agency for coordination of cyber incident response activities. TNS

1,643 train robberies, 38 dacoities in 3 years

As many as 1,643 robbery and 38 dacoity incidents were reported in railway properties, including moving trains, in 2020, 2021 and 2022, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. While 373 robberies were reported in 2020, the count stood at 571 in 2021 and 699 in 2022. The dacoities stood at eight, 16 and 14 in the three years. TNS

No plan to restore rail fare subsidy for elderly

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ruled out restoration of concession on passenger fare given to senior citizens and journalists. Answering a query by Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil, Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha that the concessions were withdrawn on March 20, 2020. “The government gave subsidy of Rs 59,837 crore on fare in 2019-20. This amounts to concession of 53% on an average to every person travelling by train,” Vaishnaw said.