13 Indians trapped in Myanmar's Myawaddy area rescued

PTI

New Delhi, October 5

Thirteen Indians, who were among a group that was trapped in Myanmar's Myawaddy area after falling prey to an international job racket, have been rescued.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indians reached Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Last month, 32 Indians were rescued from Myawaddy following joint efforts by Indian missions in Myanmar and Thailand.

"We have been actively pursuing the case of Indians being trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar. Thanks to the efforts of @IndiainMyanmar & @IndiainThailand, around 32 Indians had already been rescued," Bagchi tweeted.

"Another 13 Indian citizens have now been rescued, & reached Tamil Nadu today," he said.

Myawaddy area in southeastern Myanmar's Kayin state bordering Thailand is not fully under the control of the Myanmarese government and certain ethnic armed groups hold sway over it.

"Some more Indian citizens have been rescued from their fake employers and are in custody of Myanmar authorities for illegal entry into that country," Bagchi said.

He said legal formalities had been initiated to get them repatriated at the earliest.

"Details of agents allegedly involved in this job racket have been shared with relevant authorities in various states in India for appropriate action," Bagchi said.

"Instances of similar job rackets have also come to light in Laos and Cambodia. Our Embassies in Vientiane, Phnom Penh and Bangkok have been helping in repatriating people from there," he added.