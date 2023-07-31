13 lakh girls and women went missing in India between 2019-21: MHA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 30

Over 13.13 lakh girls and women went missing in the country between 2019 and 2021, with Madhya Pradesh reporting the highest cases at nearly two lakhs, followed closely by West Bengal.

The data, which was presented by the Union Ministry of Home Ministry (MHA) last week in the Rajya Sabha, revealed that 10,61,648 women above 18 years and 2,51,430 girls below that age went missing between 2019 and 2021 across the country. The data was compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau. In Madhya Pradesh, 1,60,180 women and 38,234 girls went missing between 2019 and 2021, according to the data.

A total of 1,56,905 women and 36,606 girls went missing from West Bengal in the same period. In Maharashtra, 1,78,400 women and 13,033 girls went missing during the period. In Odisha, 70,222 women and 16,649 girls went missing in the three years, while 49,116 women and 10,817 girls went missing from Chhattisgarh in the same period.

Among the UTs, Delhi recorded the highest number such incidents, as 61,054 women and 22,919 girls were reported to be missing between 2019 and 2021, In Jammu and Kashmir, 8,617 women and 1,148 girls went missing during the period. The government also informed the Rajya Sabha that it has taken a number of initiatives for the safety of women across the country.

