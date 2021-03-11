13-year-old boy dies after being 'thrashed' by teacher over school fee of Rs 250

Bahraich, August 19
A 13-year-old boy died in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district almost nine days after he was allegedly thrashed by his teacher.
The boy allegedly died due to severe internal bleedings, caused by injuries during the incident.
Rajesh Vishwakarma, the victim's brother, told reporters: "My brother was beaten up by his teacher because of school fees of Rs 250 per month. I had paid it online but the teacher did not know and brutally beat up my brother." The victim's uncle has now lodged a complaint with the Sirsiya police.
The incident has taken on a casteist colour with the boy's family claiming that the victim was thrashed as he was a Dalit while the teacher belonged to the upper caste.
Shravasti SP Arvind K. Maurya said that a case has been registered and investigations were underway.
Last week, a nine-year-old Dalit boy, who was allegedly thrashed by his school teacher in Rajasthan, for touching a drinking water pot, also died.
