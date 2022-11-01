135 people killed in Morbi bridge collapse, 170 rescued: Gujarat minister; rescue work on

PTI

Morbi, November 1

As many as 135 people have been killed in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and 170 others rescued, Gujarat minister Rajendra Trivedi said on Tuesday.

The rescue operation is still on in the Machchhu river by the armed forces, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies, officials said.

Rajkot Range Inspector General (IG) Ashok Kumar Yadav had on Monday said 134 people were killed after the suspension bridge in Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening.

On Tuesday, Gujarat cabinet minister Trivedi said, "So far, rescue teams have recovered 135 bodies while nearly 170 people, who fell into the river, were rescued alive."

"The kin of all the deceased have already been paid a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each as announced by the Gujarat government. A compensation of Rs 2 lakh announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be deposited soon into their bank accounts through DBT (direct bank transfer)," the minister told reporters in state capital Gandhinagar.

He said only 17 people, out of those rescued after the accident, were under treatment at various hospitals in Morbi.

IG Yadav on Monday said though no person remained missing on record as of now, according to the police, the search operation continued with the help of the Indian Army, Navy, NDRF, SDRF as well as local fire and police personnel.

Local divers were also roped in by authorities to scan the deep river waters, he said.