14 killed in Indore temple tragedy

Bhopal, March 30
In a tragic accident on Ram Navami, at least 14 persons were killed and several others injured after they fell into a deep stepwell, containing water, at a prominent temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday while offering prayers, officials said.
President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders expressed their shock and grief at the tragic incident.
The incident occurred at the Baleshwar Mahadev temple.
As per the police, the cover over an old stepwell, around 50 to 60 ft deep, on which devotees were standing to offering their prayers, caved in, due to which around 30 persons fell into it.
Panic spread as people started crying after seeing their beloved gasping for life in the deep well.
The district administration and the police swung into action soon and NDRF teams were also called for the rescue operation. District Collector Illaiaraja T also reached to monitor the rescue operation. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
NATO keen to engage with India, says top official
‘NATO has shifted noticeably in its engagement with nations ...