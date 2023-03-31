14 killed in Indore temple tragedy

Bhopal, March 30

In a tragic accident on Ram Navami, at least 14 persons were killed and several others injured after they fell into a deep stepwell, containing water, at a prominent temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday while offering prayers, officials said.

President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders expressed their shock and grief at the tragic incident.

The incident occurred at the Baleshwar Mahadev temple.

As per the police, the cover over an old stepwell, around 50 to 60 ft deep, on which devotees were standing to offering their prayers, caved in, due to which around 30 persons fell into it.

Panic spread as people started crying after seeing their beloved gasping for life in the deep well.

The district administration and the police swung into action soon and NDRF teams were also called for the rescue operation. District Collector Illaiaraja T also reached to monitor the rescue operation. — IANS