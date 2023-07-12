14 minors rescued, two child traffickers arrested in UP

Sonbhadra (UP), July 12
Fourteen minors were rescued from the clutches of child traffickers in the Chaupan area here, officials said on Wednesday.
District Minority Welfare Officer Sudhanshu Shekhar Sharma said two persons were also arrested.
“On Tuesday night, in a joint operation with Railway Protection Force and members of the Child Welfare Committee, rescued 14 minor boys and arrested two child smugglers. The minors were to be smuggled by train.” All the rescued minor boys are aged between 10 and 14 years.
They all are natives of Sonbhadra and were being taken to Shamli to be employed as labourers. The arrested child smugglers were identified as Hridyaarayan and Vinod Jugail.
The rescued children were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee. Police are investigating the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rain havoc: Death toll reaches 18 in Punjab, Haryana; 10,000 people shifted from waterlogged areas in Punjab
Weather remained clear at most places in the region on Wedne...
Water being released to Haryana from Himachal reduced, will take some time for water level in Yamuna River to recede: Delhi CM Kejriwal
The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres at 4 pm on Wedn...
Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down
In Jalandhar, the breach in the Dhussi bundh widens
Bhakra Dam to release additional 16,000 cusecs of water on Thursday
At present, 19,000 cusecs of water is being released from Bh...
Retail inflation in June rises to three-month high of 4.81 pc, remains within RBI’s comfort level
Government has tasked central bank to ensure retail inflatio...