14 minors rescued, two child traffickers arrested in UP

PTI

Sonbhadra (UP), July 12

Fourteen minors were rescued from the clutches of child traffickers in the Chaupan area here, officials said on Wednesday.

District Minority Welfare Officer Sudhanshu Shekhar Sharma said two persons were also arrested.

“On Tuesday night, in a joint operation with Railway Protection Force and members of the Child Welfare Committee, rescued 14 minor boys and arrested two child smugglers. The minors were to be smuggled by train.” All the rescued minor boys are aged between 10 and 14 years.

They all are natives of Sonbhadra and were being taken to Shamli to be employed as labourers. The arrested child smugglers were identified as Hridyaarayan and Vinod Jugail.

The rescued children were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee. Police are investigating the matter.