14 of wedding party die in Uttarakhand accident

Dehradun: Fourteen persons returning from a wedding died when their vehicle fell into a gorge on the Sukhidhang-Dandaminar road in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, the police said. PTI
6 held for Bajrang Dal activist’s murder
Shivamogga: Six persons have been arrested in connection with Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case here while some are at large, the police said on Tuesday. “We have arrested Mohammed Kashif, Syed Nadeem, Ashifullah Khan, Rehan Khan, Nehal and Abdul Afnan in connection with the case,” SP BM Lakshmi Prasad said. PTI
Pegasus: SC hearing postponed to Feb 25
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday postponed the Pegasus snooping scandal case hearing to February 25 in view of unavailability of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on February 23. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana directed the matter to be listed on February 25 after Mehta said he would be busy in a part-heard matter on Wednesday. TNS
DRDO to exhibit tech at pan-India event
New Delhi: The DRDO is participating in a pan-India programme to showcase science, technology and innovation. The event that started on Tuesday will continue till February 28. The events will be conducted in 16 cities, including Chandigarh, Delhi, Leh, Dehradun, Agra, Almora and Bengaluru. TNS
After 49 days, active Covid cases below 2L
New Delhi: In a significant marker of the waning Covid infection, active cases on Tuesday fell below 2 lakh for the first time in 49 days. The data by the Health Ministry put the number at 1,81,075.
