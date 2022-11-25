 14 years after 26/11, 8-year-old who nailed Ajmal Kasab now a young woman waiting for govt to keep its word : The Tribune India

14 years after 26/11, 8-year-old who nailed Ajmal Kasab now a young woman waiting for govt to keep its word

Devika Rotawan has set her ambitions high in life—she wants to crack the UPSC exams and become an IPS officer

14 years after 26/11, 8-year-old who nailed Ajmal Kasab now a young woman waiting for govt to keep its word

Devika Rotawan, who survived a terrorist bullet during the 26/11 terror strikes. Photo Credit: Twitter/@zeeshan_iyc



IANS

Mumbai, November 25

The brave 8-year-old Mumbai girl Devika Rotawan—who survived a terrorist bullet during the 26/11 terror strikes—has now bloomed into a chirpy young woman, but a tad crestfallen at the ‘unkempt’ promise of getting her own house from the government.

At the height of the terror strikes by 10 Pakistani jihadis, Ajmal Amir Kasab was the sole terrorist captured alive, and after a trial lasting almost four years and exhausting all legal remedies, he was hanged on November 21, 2012.

It was Devika's critical evidence as the star witness which crumbled the cocky Kasab's chameleonic web of lies and fibs in the trial watched by the world.

Kasab, along with nine other heavily armed Pakistani terrorists, unleashed unprecedented and bloody mayhem in the country's commercial capital for nearly 60 hours as people globally watched in horror.

A total of 166 people were killed, plus nine attackers in the 60-hour concentrated assault within barely a five-sq.km. radius in south Mumbai.

Another 300 persons were injured, among them the little Devika, who took a bullet in the leg as Kasab and his associate lurking there, sprayed bullets indiscriminately at the crowd inside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus building that dark night.

Now 23, Devika remembers clearly how she waited with her father Natwarlal Rotawan to board a train for Pune to visit her brother, Bharat, 35, and his family.

"Just then, we heard several gunshots and deafening booming sounds, people shrieking, crying, running helter-skelter. We were caught in the middle of the chaos and melee," Devika told IANS, recounting that horrible living nightmare.

Attempting to escape like the others, she stumbled, felt a numbing pain and saw blood gushing from her right leg -- she had been shot.

"Even as I realised it, I fell and passed out right there, regaining consciousness only the next day," said Devika, reliving the petrifying sights and sounds of that deadly night in her mind.

Amid the confusion, she was somehow rushed to the nearby Sir JJ Hospital and then underwent a major surgery the next day to extricate the AK-47 bullet lodged in her right leg.

That was just the first of her multiple visits to the hospital, several surgeries over the next six months, and six major operations in the subsequent three years that enabled her to regain complete mobility and independence.

"Devika was so small then… She had lost her mother Sarika just two years ago… Along with my two other older sons, we jointly took care of her despite great challenges and little financial help for her education or future," remembers her doting father Natwarlal Rotawan, who was also one of the prime prosecution witnesses in the 26/11 trial.

Admitting that those three years were nightmarish for the entire family, Devika shifted to her native Sumerpur village in Pali district (Rajasthan), where the whole clan took good care of her.

But soon, the family was summoned to Mumbai to attend the court proceedings against Kasab.

It was finally Devika's "clinching evidence" and the witness statements of Natwarlal in June 2009 that hammered the proverbial final nail into Kasab's coffin, and after expending all legal escape routes, he finally got the noose.

While the Kasab story ended forever on the gallows, for Devika—who turns 24 in December—life has not exactly been a bed of roses and remains laborious on multiple fronts.

Nevertheless, she managed to complete her schooling from IES New English High School, Bandra East, then did her HSC from Siddharth College, Churchgate, and is now pursuing her Final Year Bachelor of Arts from Chetana College in Bandra, hoping to graduate in the summer of 2023 and get a proper job.

The Rotawans said that initially the family got around Rs 3.5 lakh as compensation, besides Rs 10 lakh as medical aid.

"We have been promised a house under the EWS quota, but it has not yet been allotted to us for the past 14 years," they rued.

Leaving no stone unturned, they have knocked at the doors of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, successive Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and are also seeking legal remedies.

"The PM talks about 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', but where's the concern for my daughter Devika who grappled the might of terrorists and Pakistan for our country," a bitter Natwarlal said.

His sons, Bharat, a shopkeeper, and Jayesh, 26, suffering from a serious spinal problem, recall how the family accepted the onerous task of caring for their 'star kid sister', who was often in great pain.

She had to be regularly taken to hospitals, cajoled into taking medicines on time, there were daunting trips to the high-security Special Court inside the Arthur Road Central Jail.

It was there that Devika and her dad came into eyeball contact with the cold-blooded Kasab during the trial, long-winding meetings with lawyers, police officials, running to various government departments for the financial compensation, college admission and other necessary routine chores.

They are ever-grateful to the Mumbai Police for their care and help, and on many occasions, the police even carried the mischievous little Devika in their arms for the court hearings.

Natwarlal acknowledges that the police could feel Devika's pain as they had also lost so many of their valorous colleagues, but the political apathy has left the family embittered.

During the lockdown, when the family faced virtual starvation, Bandra Congress MLA Zeeshan B. Siddique gave timely help to enable them to get through the pandemic years.

Despite the depressing lows for 14 years, Devika has set her ambitions high in life - she wants to crack the UPSC exams and become an IPS officer who would ruthlessly target terror and gun down terrorists.

 

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

2
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing Australian woman, arrested in Delhi

3
Nation

Immunity to Saudi ruler: India upset at 'unnecessary' reference to PM Modi by US official

4
Chandigarh

Audi, Chevrolet Cruze cars parked at Chandigarh hotel for 4 years to be auctioned as their owners had failed to pay hefty hotel bills

5
Nation

'No sporting black, religious thread; grey hair not permitted, bald look allowed': Air India's new grooming guidelines for cabin crew

6
Nation

Ex-ISI boss Lt General Asim Munir is Pakistan army chief, played role in Pulwama

7
World

Indian-origin teenager killed in Canada school

8
Nation

India must be cautious in dealing with US: Army ex-chief General Bikram Singh

9
FIFA 2022

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

10
Sports

Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2

Don't Miss

View All
School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables
Punjab

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi', slammed for mocking Indian army
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens react
Trending

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens divided

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Top News

Perpetrators of violence were taught lesson in 2002, BJP established permanent peace in Gujarat: Amit Shah

Perpetrators of violence were taught lesson in 2002, BJP established permanent peace in Gujarat: Amit Shah

Parts of Gujarat had witnessed large-scale violence in 2002 ...

‘Conspiracy’ by BJP to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe

BJP conspiring to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, says Manish Sisodia; saffron party rejects charge

Latching on to the remarks by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, the deput...

Punjabi-origin man Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing woman in Australia, arrested in Delhi

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing Australian woman, arrested in Delhi

Takeover of NDTV a ‘responsibility’, says India’s richest man Gautam Adani

Takeover of NDTV a ‘responsibility’, says India’s richest man Gautam Adani

The takeover attempt has triggered concerns among journalist...

Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad; police suspect links with Shraddha murder

Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad; police suspect links with Shraddha murder case

The Faridabad police have contacted Delhi Police following t...


Cities

View All

FIR filed against four, including a 10-year-old boy for ‘glorifying’ gun culture in Amritsar

FIR filed against four, including a 10-year-old boy for ‘glorifying’ gun culture in Amritsar

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

Amritsar: Absence of double dustbins a hindrance to segregation of waste

Kanungo held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Five Sikh high priests to hold meeting at Akal Takht on November 26

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh: Cars of 2 hotel guests to go under hammer

Audi, Chevrolet Cruze cars parked at Chandigarh hotel for 4 years to be auctioned as their owners had failed to pay hefty hotel bills

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold protest march from Mohali to Chandigarh on Saturday; will submit memorandum to Punjab Governor

Haryana, Punjab have equal right over Chandigarh: Anil Vij

NIA court extends police remand of terrorist Khanpuria by 4 days

Mohali court extends gangster Deepak Tinu’s police remand by 4 days

Delhi MC polls: BJP manifesto promises 100 pc garbage processing, bringing all services online

Delhi MC polls: BJP manifesto promises 100 pc garbage processing, bringing all services online

More than 100 shops gutted in fire at wholesale market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Delhi Police oppose Umar Khalid’s interim bail plea, warn of unrest

Delhi High Court stays results of Army Dental Corps recruitment after women cite gender discrimination

BJP conspiring to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, says Manish Sisodia; saffron party rejects charge

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting city waste off road over non-payment

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting Jalandhar city waste off road over non-payment

Jalandhar: Career guidance mela concludes

Book exchange event gets a good response in Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Adampur airport renovation near complete, approach road not ready

Couple held for looting car-borne K’thala man

Couple held for looting car-borne Kapurthala man

Vehicle thief held, 10 two-wheelers seized

Nihang booked for making 'threatening' remarks against Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring

Man booked for abetting son's suicide

No fresh case of virus in Ludhiana

Posh areas breeding sites: Patiala MC

Posh areas mosquitoe breeding sites, says Patiala MC

Patiala: Farmers’ protest leads to snarl-ups

3-day international conference on role of ergonomics kicks off at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Villagers protest over sarpanch's suicide

Experts dwell on new trends in Indian politics