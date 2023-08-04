14-yr-old girl's body recovered from coal furnace in Rajasthan

New Delhi, August 3
Rajasthan’s Bhilwara woke up on Thursday to the news of gruesome murder of a 14-year-old girl, whose body was recovered from a coal furnace in Bhilwara’s Narsinghpur area.
The family of the girl, who went missing on Wednesday, is alleging gangrape with the local police not ruling out sexual assault. The BJP slammed the Congress-ruled government for what it called “repeated failures to provide security to girls and women”. Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi formed a three-member committee to visit the area and meet the family of the deceased. Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Sangeeta Beniwal also dispatched a team to probe the crime.
