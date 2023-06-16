 140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead : The Tribune India

140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead

Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway

140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead

Workers at Marine Drive brave tidal waves that lashed the shore amid Biparjoy landfall in Mumbai. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Ahmedabad, June 15

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday evening with a wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph as heavy rains lashed the coastal region, where several areas plunged into darkness due to power cuts and a large number of trees, electric poles and hoardings got uprooted.

An uprooted tree in storm-hit Dwarka.

A father-son duo died while trying to save their goats stuck in a flooded ravine in Bhavnagar district.

90 trains cancelled

  • Biparjoy landfall began at 7 pm in Jakhau on Wednesday
  • Heavy rain in Saurashtra and Kutch districts of Gujarat
  • Trees uprooted, electricity poles damaged, over 90 trains cancelled till June 18

A relief and rescue operation was underway with multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed in the affected districts, while and the armed forces were on standby for any emergency situation, officials said.

50-km EYE diameter

10 days lifespan so far

94,427 evacuated

20.5 cm expected rainfall

27 teams of ndrf, sdrf

Biparjoy (meaning disaster or calamity in Bengali) unleashed destructive wind speed and incessant rains as trees and electricity poles were uprooted, while seawater entered villages located in low-lying areas, they said.

CM Bhupendra Patel reviewed the situation and the rescue and relief operations at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar. The landfall process of the “very severe cyclonic storm” commenced at 6:30 pm along the coast of Saurashtra-Kutch, and was likely to be completed over land by midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

After the landfall, the cyclone is likely to convert into cyclonic storm by Friday morning, IMD Ahmedabad director Manorama Mohanty said. “Astronomical tide” of up to 3-6 metres at different places along Gujarat coasts was likely to inundate the low-lying areas. Tides of up to 7.5 metres were recorded at Navlakhi in the region, and 6.8 metres near Deendayal port, IMD said. /PTI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

2
Nation

Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

4
Delhi

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 promoters of Gurugram-based realty group in money-laundering case

5
Ludhiana

Rs 8.49-crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at house of mastermind

6
Himachal

Mob burns down house of murder accused in Himachal’s Chamba

7
Trending

Astronaut posts breathtaking Cyclone Biparjoy pictures from space station

8
Punjab

BJP chief JP Nadda meets Capt Amarinder Singh at his Mohali house

9
Diaspora

Relief for Indians; Canadian immigration minister says 'no deportation' of students not involved in visa fraud

10
Nation

Strong winds, rains lash Kutch and Saurashtra as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

15 dead in Canada highway crash after truck hits bus in Manitoba

15 dead in Canada highway crash after truck hits bus in Manitoba

140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead

140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead

Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway

Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking

Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking

Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...

Attempts being made to protect Bhushan: Congress

Attempts being made to protect Bhushan: Congress

India to get 30 US armed drones

India to get 30 US armed drones

DAC nod ahead of Modi’s state visit


Cities

View All

Police crack ~10L robbery case, 2 held

Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held

‘Advance paddy sowing date’

Fire breaks out in resort

Park in East Mohan Nagar cries for upkeep

Heavy rain, storm affect normal life in Tarn Taran

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

A first: Dadu Majra residents to accompany councillors to Goa

Users told to replace faulty water meters within month

Overhead fibre cables cut in P’kula’s Sec 2, 4

In city for outreach, Nadda meets shooter, bizman

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Kejriwal calls first meeting of NCCSA, terms panel farce

HC to govt: Spell out stand on 5-year lock-in period for auto transfer

Man uploads woman’s obscene pictures, held

Youth stabbed to death in west Delhi's Nangloi

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Nepali servant drugs bizman’s family, decamps with valuables

25.2-quintal poppy husk seized, 2 held

Restaurant owner fined for employing teenager

Govt opens post-matric scholarship portal for verifying pending cases

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Long-route trains begin halt at Dhandari

Ludhiana civic body, CEEW ink pact for improving air quality

Be more considerate while processing loans, bank staff told

Motorist dies after tree falls on him in Ludhiana

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

12 from school in city clear NEET

'Nihang' chops off man's hand, held

Grandson strangles woman, makes off with her jewellery