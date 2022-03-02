148 IAF aircraft to demonstrate capabilities at Exercise Vayu Shakti; Rafale to participate for first time

PTI

New Delhi, March 2

A total of 148 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will demonstrate their capabilities at Exercise Vayu Shakti that will take place at Pokharan range in Jaisalmer on March 7, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Rafale aircraft would participate at this exercise for the first time and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the chief guest, the IAF official noted.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducts Exercise Vayu Shakti at Pokharan range every three years to demonstrate its readiness to conduct full spectrum operations. The last one took place in 2019.

Out of 148 aircraft participating in the exercise this year, 109 would be fighter jets, the IAF official noted.

Jaguar fighter jet, Sukhoi-30 fighter jet, MiG-29 fighter jet, Tejas fighter aircraft and various others would show their capabilities at Exercise Vayu Shakti 2022, the official mentioned.

Capabilities of Aakash missile system and Spyder missile system would also be shown at the exercise, the official said.

Transport aircraft C17 and C130J would also participate in the exercise, the official mentioned.

#iaf #indian defence #Rafale