148 IAF aircraft to demonstrate capabilities at Exercise Vayu Shakti; Rafale to participate for first time

New Delhi, March 2
A total of 148 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will demonstrate their capabilities at Exercise Vayu Shakti that will take place at Pokharan range in Jaisalmer on March 7, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Rafale aircraft would participate at this exercise for the first time and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the chief guest, the IAF official noted.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducts Exercise Vayu Shakti at Pokharan range every three years to demonstrate its readiness to conduct full spectrum operations. The last one took place in 2019.
Out of 148 aircraft participating in the exercise this year, 109 would be fighter jets, the IAF official noted.
Jaguar fighter jet, Sukhoi-30 fighter jet, MiG-29 fighter jet, Tejas fighter aircraft and various others would show their capabilities at Exercise Vayu Shakti 2022, the official mentioned.
Capabilities of Aakash missile system and Spyder missile system would also be shown at the exercise, the official said.
Transport aircraft C17 and C130J would also participate in the exercise, the official mentioned.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address
Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...
Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation
Three C17 planes have been launched for Ukraine evacuation o...
Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland
In an advisory, the embassy asks the Indians to consider avo...
United Airlines ends its use of Russian airspace, suspends two India routes
An airline spokesperson calls the move ‘temporary’, but give...
What happened to Russia's Air Force? US officials, experts don't have an answer
The United States estimates that Russia is using just over 7...