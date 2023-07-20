15 electrocuted in Chamoli, inquiry ordered

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 19

Fifteen persons died of electrocution and seven were injured on Wednesday in an accident at a sewage treatment plant of the Namami Gange project on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. The accident reportedly occurred after electric current passed through the metal railing of the sewage treatment plant. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who reached the spot to take stock of the situation, has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and sought a report within a week.

He announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the dead and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured. The CM assured strict action against those found guilty. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also called up Dhami to enquire about the tragedy.

Following the CM’s instructions, Additional District Magistrate Abhishek Tripathi was appointed inquiry officer.

Chamoli SP Pramendra Dobhal said around 11.30 am, a surge of electricity passed through a metal railing installed on the plant premises, killing 15 and injuring seven.“It is still being ascertained how this happened, he added.

A sub-inspector and three Home Guard personnel were among those killed.

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the loss of lives in the tragic accident. “...my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” she tweeted. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said, “This is a man-made disaster. The state government must answer for this fatal lapse of duty.”

