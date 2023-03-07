15 Hindus hurt in Pakistan varsity clash over Holi

PTI

Lahore, March 6

At least 15 students from Pakistan’s minority Hindu community were injured on Monday after members of a radical Islamic student organisation allegedly stopped them from celebrating Holi on the Punjab University premises here.

The incident took place at the law college of the university on Monday, when around 30 Hindu students gathered to celebrate Holi.

“Islami Jamiat Tulba activists stopped them, which led to a clash resulting in injuries to 15 Hindu students,” Kashif Brohi, a student and eyewitness said, adding they had taken prior permission to celebrate Holi.

#Pakistan