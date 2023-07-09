15 Indian fishermen arrested for allegedly poaching in Sri Lanka’s territorial waters

Colombo, July 9
The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 15 Indian fishermen on board two trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country’s territorial waters, according to an official statement on Sunday.
“The Sri Lanka Navy and coast guard conducted a special operation to chase away Indian trawlers engaged in illegal fishing in Sri Lanka on the night of July 8,” the Sri Lanka Navy said in a statement.
The operation off the Delft Island in Jaffna led to the arrest of 15 Indian nationals, it said.
The seized trawlers along with the arrested fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings, it said.
Last month, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 22 Indian fishermen belonging to the state of Tamil Nadu for illegal poaching.
So far in 2023, Sri Lanka Navy has seized 12 Indian poaching trawlers and arrested 74 Indian fishermen in island waters this year and handed them over to authorities for legal action, the statement added.
The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with the Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan’s territorial waters.
The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.
There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.
Illegal fishing in the Sri Lankan waters by Indian fishermen has been a recurrent problem despite many high-level talks held between the two sides.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal; 5 killed in landslides, several shops washed away in Mandi, Chandigarh-Manali highway shut
Beas river in spate, floodgates of Pandoh dam opened
Himachal schools, colleges to remain closed on July 10, 11 due to bad weather
The educational institutions will reopen on July 12 only aft...
Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried
Waterlogging witnessed across Mohali, rain water enters hund...
People in distress as water enters houses in Mohali due to heavy rain, administration issues flood control room numbers
Road users said Airport Road was flooded with over two-feet ...
Rain fury: Ghaggar, Satluj rivers in spate in Punjab; flood threat looms over Dera Bassi, Patiala, Sangrur, Ropar
Low-lying areas in villages along Satluj river and its tribu...