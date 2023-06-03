15 injured in attack by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur

PTI

Imphal, June 3

At least 15 people were injured when suspected Kuki militants armed with sophisticated weapons and bombs attacked two villages in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Saturday.

Personnel of the state police and Manipur Rifles stationed at the two villages - Phayeng and Kangchup Chingkhong - retaliated leading to an exchange of fire that lasted for more than four hours on Friday night and later pushed back the militants to nearby hills, the police said.

The injured have been admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and Raj Medicity in Imphal where the condition of the two injured is stated to be critical, they said.

Reports of fresh attacks in the last twenty-four hours were also reported from Pombikhok in the Bishnupur district though no casualty or injury is reported.

A combined team of Manipur Police, Border Security Force and Assam Rifles recovered seven bodies from the Sugnu-Serou area in Kakching district.

At least 98 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in the state that broke out a month ago, the government said in a statement on Friday.