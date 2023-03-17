15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Ludhiana, March 17
The district task force against child labour on Friday rescued from the railway station 15 minors, allegedly trafficked to the city for labour, officials said.
The children were between 12 and 15 years old. They were sent to a children’s home in Jamalpur after medical examination, they said.
Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said the children were from various regions of Bihar.
A detailed probe will be conducted and strict action taken against the contractors who brought the children to Punjab, she said.
Malik said the children’s families were being informed so that they could be returned home.
