15L foreigners visited India in 2021: MHA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said more than 15 lakh foreign nationals, including 4.29 lakh US nationals and 2.4 lakh Bangladeshis, visited India in 2021 when the country was on an extended period of Covid-induced lockdown and visa regulations. TNS

Transparency key to democracy, says VP

New Delhi: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday described accountability and transparency as "twins" to sustain the democratic progress. He said accountability in public service delivery was quintessential to good governance to ensure that benefits trickled to the last rows.. TNS

Mizoram mishap: PM announces relief

Aizawl: PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. The death toll rose has risen to 10. PTI

Vermani appointed full-time Niti Aayog member

New Delhi: Ex-Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Virmani has been appointed a full-time member of the NITI Aayog. He was a member of the technical advisory panel of the RBI from Feb 2013 to Aug 2016. PTI

Bombay HC orders fresh testing of J&J baby powder

Mumbai: The Bombay HC on Wednesday ordered fresh testing of Johnson & Johnson baby powder samples & permitted the firm to manufacture the product but not to sell it, as per a government order. PTI

6-yr-old boy run over by TMC MP’s car

murshidabad: A six-year-old boy died after he was hit by the car of TMC MP Abu Taher Khan here on Wednesday. The police have arrested the car’s driver and seized the vehicle. According to the police, the boy who was playing nearby, suddenly came in front of the car and got hit. “The boy was grievously injured, and the MP took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead,” the police said. PTI

Malabar drill ends with ‘War at Sea’

new delhi: The Malabar series of naval exercises involving India, Japan, US and Australia have culminated. The highlight of the event was the “War at Sea” drill, which enabled all four navies to consolidate interoperability and hone their tactical skills. The theme was strengthening cooperation between the four countries and a free and open Indo-Pacific.