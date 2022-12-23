16 Army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim

New Delhi, December 23
Sixteen soldiers died as an Army truck fell into a gorge in North Sikkim on Friday morning.
The truck carrying the soldiers skidded off the road in a mountainous area. The truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had started from Chatten towards Thangu in the morning.
At Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn, Army officials said.
A rescue mission was immediately launched and four injured soldiers were evacuated.
Three JCOs and 13 soldiers succumbed to their injuries, the officials said.
The Army stands firm with the bereaved families, the official said.
