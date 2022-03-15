16 chargesheeted in Mundra heroin seizure case

New Delhi, March 14
The NIA today filed a chargesheet against 16 narco traffickers in a case relating to seizure of nearly 3,000 kg of illegal drugs at Mundra port.
Ten of the chargesheeted are behind bars, while six are on the run. Those arrested include three from Tamil Nadu, six Afghanistan and one from Ghaziabad. Those absconding comprise five Afghans and one Iranian.
An Afghan firm allegedly conspired with an Indian company to smuggle narcotics to India by concealing it in consignments of semi-processed talc.The consignment sent in September 2021 was intercepted whereas earlier consignments were received and stored in a warehouse in Delhi. —
