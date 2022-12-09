16 women employees faint as Noida electronics firm gets mosquito repellent sprayed on its premises

Noida, September 12

At least 16 women employees fell unconscious after a mosquito repellent was sprayed in an electronic parts manufacturing firm in Greater Noida's Ecotech 3 police station area in Uttar Pradesh.

The women were admitted to a nearby private hospital on Sunday evening.

The relatives of the women, who reached the hospital, created a ruckus and accused the firm’s management.

According to sources, the employees were working in the firm on Sunday when the management got the mosquito repellent sprayed.

The drug sprayed was of a strong level due to which the condition of the women started deteriorating after a while. Sixteen women employees fainted, leading to a near chaos-like situation on the firm’s premises.

The management, with the help of other employees, admitted the unconscious women to a nearby private hospital.

It is being said that the health of all the women was fine at present.

The families of the affected women had filed a complaint and the police were mulling to take action. IANS