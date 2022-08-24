16-yr-old gang-rape victim pressured to settle case, kills self in UP’s Sambhal

PTI

Sambhal (UP), August 24

A 16-year-old gang-rape victim allegedly hanged herself to death at her house after families of the accused pressured her for a settlement, police said on Wednesday.

The girl took the extreme step in a village under Kudhfatehgarh police station area here on Tuesday. Her body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

One of the accused identified as Viresh has been arrested, they said.

The girl’s family members had lodged a complaint of gang-rape on August 15, following which the police had booked Viresh.

After her suicide, her family members told the police that families of the accused men were forcing her to enter into a settlement, due to which she was pained and killed herself.

Following this, FIRs were also registered against the three other accused Jinesh, Suvendra and Bipin. They are absconding, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

A special team has been deployed to nab them, he said.