 17 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar : The Tribune India

17 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Patna, July 15

At least 17 people were killed in lightning strikes in 11 districts of Bihar in the last 24 hours, an official statement said on Saturday.

According to the statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO), Rohtas district reported five deaths, followed by two each in Aurangabad and Buxar districts.

Besides, Arwal, Kishanganj, Kaimur, Vaishali, Siwan, Patna, Araria and Saran districts recorded one death each.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Kumar appealed to the people of the state to remain vigilant and stay indoors during thunderstorms.

He also urged people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department.

