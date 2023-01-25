17 trains running late in northern region due to fog

ANI

New Delhi, January 25

Seventeen passenger trains in the northern parts of the country were running late due to low visibility and fog, railway officials said on Wednesday.

As per railway officials, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, Mysuru-MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express, and Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Shaan-e-Bhopal Express are running late by one hour.

Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express and Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express are running late by two hours.

Delhi-Brahmaputra Mail, Dr Amdedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express, and Durg-Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express are running late by two-and-a-half hours, they said.

Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizaumddin Gondwana Express and Bhusaval-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Superfast Express tains are running late by over three hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, 10 trains were delayed due to fog in the northern region.