17 trains running late in northern region due to fog

New Delhi, January 25
Seventeen passenger trains in the northern parts of the country were running late due to low visibility and fog, railway officials said on Wednesday.
As per railway officials, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, Mysuru-MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express, and Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Shaan-e-Bhopal Express are running late by one hour.
Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express and Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express are running late by two hours.
Delhi-Brahmaputra Mail, Dr Amdedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express, and Durg-Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express are running late by two-and-a-half hours, they said.
Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizaumddin Gondwana Express and Bhusaval-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Superfast Express tains are running late by over three hours.
Earlier on Tuesday, 10 trains were delayed due to fog in the northern region.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...