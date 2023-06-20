17-year old anomaly, where generals were getting lower pay than juniors, ends as government finally implements High Court orders

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, June 20

Putting an end to a 17-year-old anomaly, the central government has finally implemented the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to redress the glaring incongruity related to the ranks of Major General and above whereby some generals were drawing lower salary and pension than Brigadiers or even Colonels.

The bench of Justice Fateh Deep Singh had, in February 2022, directed the government to resolve the anomaly within a time frame of six months and had observed that it was adversely impacting and affecting the morale of the defence services.

The basis of the anomaly was the addition of the Military Service Pay (MSP) introduced by the 6th Pay Commission till the rank of Brigadier. Above the rank of Brigadier, the MSP is subsumed and added on promotion to the rank Major General, it is not added as a separate element.

As a result of this, junior ranks get paid more than senior ranks. For example, currently the pay of a Brigadier is up to Rs 2,33,100 after adding MSP, but the pay of the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, who is three grades higher, cannot exceed Rs 2,25,000. After adding MSP, the scale of Brigadier exceeds that of a Major General and Lieutenant General. The pay anomaly further affects the pensions of retirees also.

When the directions of the High Court were not implemented within the time granted, the bench of Justice BS Walia issued a notice in October 2022, asking as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against the secretaries concerned of the central government. The government had then assured the High Court that the orders would be implemented by the next date of hearing.

In the letter issued now, the Ministry of Defence has granted pay protection to Major Generals drawing pay less than Brigadiers and has directed that the additional pay now granted would be deemed to be "personal pay" but would be treated as basic pay for all purposes.

According to experts dealing with the subject, a few minor anomalies in the matter still remain and would be taken up for resolution in due course.