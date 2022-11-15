17-year-old aspiring girl footballer dies at Chennai hospital; family alleges negligence

PTI

Chennai, November 15

A city-based student who had recently undergone a medical procedure for a knee-related issue, died here on Tuesday following multiple organ failure, with her family alleging medical negligence.

The Opposition parties lashed out at the government over the incident, even as the latter appealed that the issue should not be politicised.

The victim, 17-year-old Priya, an aspiring footballer, died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) here, where she was undergoing treatment following a "complication" that arose from a knee-related surgery she underwent recently at a local government hospital at Periyar Nagar in the city, officials said. She was subsequently shifted to RGGGH.

Following disturbed blood circulation, her right leg was amputated and she was under the care of a team of multi-disciplinary experts including Urologist and Orthopaedic in the Intensive Care Unit, they said.

Due to the blood flow issue, her kidney, heart and lungs got affected on Tuesday and she breathed her last, they said.

Her family and friends later staged a protest, alleging medical negligence at the local hospital, and refused to accept her body saying they would do so only after their demand for action against those responsible was met.

Police and medical authorities held talks with them and assured of action, before her mortal remains were accepted by the family.

An official said two doctors with the local hospital at Periyar Nagar were suspended and indicated they might face criminal action as well.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced an interim relief of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased and a job on compassionate grounds for one member of her family.

He said the issue should not be politicised and expressed anguish over her death.

AIADMK interim chief and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, K Palaniswami slammed the ruling DMK over the incident and said Priya died due to "wrong medical treatment".

In a tweet, he demanded a Rs 1 crore compensation to the victim's family.