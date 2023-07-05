 17-year-old girl student, female teacher missing from Bikaner tracked down in Chennai; claim they are in love : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • 17-year-old girl student, female teacher missing from Bikaner tracked down in Chennai; claim they are in love

17-year-old girl student, female teacher missing from Bikaner tracked down in Chennai; claim they are in love

Their disappearance had triggered protests in Sri Dungargarh town of Bikaner district with student’s family terming it as ‘love jihad’

17-year-old girl student, female teacher missing from Bikaner tracked down in Chennai; claim they are in love

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Jaipur, July 5

The Bikaner Police on Wednesday tracked down a 17-year-old girl and her female teacher in Chennai, days after the two went missing and later posted a video online saying they are in love and wanted to be together, a senior officer said. 

Their disappearance on Saturday triggered protests in Sri Dungargarh town of Bikaner district with the minor girl's family members terming it a case of "love jihad" – a phrase often used by right-wing outfits to describe interfaith relationships.

Inspector General, Bikaner, Omprakash told PTI that a police team had been tracking the couple's movements and located them in Chennai on Wednesday with the help of local police.

"A team led by a deputy SP was chasing them. They were in Kerala before reaching Tamil Nadu. They have been found at a place in Chennai," the IG said.

The Class 12 of a private school of Sri Dungargarh town had gone missing on July 1. At the same time, a teacher, Nida Bahleem, aged around 21 years from the same school, was reported missing.

Later, the student's family alleged that the teacher had abducted the girl and brainwashed her. They mounted a protest outside the Sri Dungargarh Police Station alleging it to be a case of "love jihad."  Police booked the teacher, her father, and her two brothers on the complaint of the minor girl's family under sections 363 and 366, both related to kidnapping, and 120-B of the IPC. They were also booked under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Meanwhile, the teacher's family filed a missing person report with the Sri Dungargarh Police.

On Monday, a 4-minute-long video surfaced on social media in which the minor girl was seen saying that the two had left of their own accord and loved each other.

"We are lesbians and cannot marry any other man, therefore we decided to elope. And if you catch us, then our life will end. Don't file case against their family members. The case of kidnapping is wrong. I am not a small girl who can be coaxed," she said.

The teacher in her turn said, "Don't create unnecessary riots... We are very safe, we will be very happy, leave us." Police are trying to find out where the video was shot.

The teacher also in the video said she did not coax the girl and there was no role of her family behind their leaving together.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore visited the town on Tuesday and met the girl's family members.

He alleged innocent girls are being "brainwashed" and he will raise the matter in the assembly session.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Supreme Court surprised over Punjab and Haryana HC verdict awarding different jail terms to persons convicted of same offence

2
Amritsar

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

3
Nation

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on tribal goes viral

4
Punjab

CBI books 2 each from Punjab, Delhi for alleged visa fraud to help minor to get to Europe

5
Nation

Man seen sexually harassing foreigner in viral video in Rajasthan arrested

6
Haryana

Gurugram: Man flaunts ‘Hooda 0007’ on number plate, nabbed

7
Nation

'Threat' to Indian diplomats, Canada envoy called

8
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh 'facilitated' Waqf land sale to Mukhtar Ansari's kin: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Nation

West sleepwalking into another Mhatre moment?

10
Haryana

2001 recruitment scam: Nine HCS officers among 30 chargesheeted

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

Top News

Ajit Pawar moves Election Commission staking claim to NCP, party symbol; Sharad camp’s Jayant Patil files caveat

Ajit Pawar moves Election Commission staking claim to NCP, party symbol; Sharad camp’s Jayant Patil files caveat

Action will be taken by the poll panel as per the extant leg...

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

His camp needs support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disquali...

Will Maharashtra ‘Pawar’ play affect opposition unity against BJP?

Will Maharashtra ‘Pawar’ play affect opposition unity against BJP?

Opposition leaders say Maharashtra ‘Op Lotus’ has only ‘stre...

MP urination Case: Home of accused razed, kin claim action being taken over old video circulated as elections close

MP urination Case: Home of accused razed, kin claim action being taken over old video circulated as elections close

Accused was apprehended after a video went viral on Tuesday ...

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP’s Meerut

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP's Meerut

The mishap brings back memories of Rishabh Pant’s horrific c...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Holy city Amritsar misses out on largesse of Centre's Vande Bharat trains

SGPC commemorates 1955 police attack on Golden Temple

Panic in Kot Khalsa area after snake pit found inside manhole

Knotty Affair: Parks in Power Colony in Amritsar cry for maintenance

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

‘Chandigarh is my lucky charm’: Ayushmann Khurrana on shooting new single ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’ in his hometown

Four-fold hike in rent, Night Food Street kiosk goes for Rs 5.15 lakh in Chandigarh

Panel takes notice of report on dog attack in Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Zirakpur complex

Firing incident at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Firing incident at Delhi's Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Delhi man booked for forcing wife to dress like pornstar

SC defers administration of oath to Delhi power panel chairperson

Health of Sisodia’s wife deteriorates, hospitalised

Peddler held with 19-kg marijuana

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

Cable mess: Milap Chowk entangled in wire webs

Six women held for house theft in Jalandhar

Driver dies as 2 trailers collide head-on

Rubber traders allege closure of 325 hawai chappal units in 7 yrs

District logs ~19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

District logs Rs 19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

15.8 mm rainfall brings some respite from heat

PAU guards protest regularisation process

Giaspura Gas tragedy: Magisterial probe finds none responsible

ishmeet singh road: Slow traffic flow due to electric poles irks commuters, traders

Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it

Patiala: Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it

Punjabi University, Patiala, alters criteria for Masters course admissions

Rain triggers power cuts, leaves roads waterlogged in Patiala

Vigilance Bureau looks into allegations against Patiala ex-Mayor

Faking own death: One more suspect lands in police net