17-year-old NEET aspirant jumps from 10th floor in Kota

PTI

Kota, February 9

A 17-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of a multi-storey building in Kunhari area here, police said on Thursday.

The teen jumped from the 10th floor of her building at around 7pm on Wednesday and was killed on the spot, they said.

The police, following the initial investigation, confirmed that she died by suicide.

She left a one-line message ‘Good bye’ to her parents and family in a diary page recovered from her room, Circle Officer Shankar Lal said.

The deceased, a resident of Barmer district of Rajasthan, lived with her brothers and a sister, in a multi-storey building in Landmark City where she had been taking online coaching for National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET), he said.

The body would be handed over to the family after post-mortem later on Thursday, the officer added.