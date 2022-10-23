 18 lakh earthen lamps to be lit at Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya today; PM Modi to attend function : The Tribune India

18 lakh earthen lamps to be lit at Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya today; PM Modi to attend function

The PM will also inspect the construction work of the temple and later perform a symbolic coronation of Lord Rama

Illuminated Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of Saryu river ahead of the traditional Deepotsav celebrations, in Ayodhya. PTI Photo



PTI

Ayodhya, October 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the temple town on Sunday to attend Deepotsav celebrations which will see around 18 lakh earthen lamps being lit to celebrate Diwali.

Besides offering prayers at the Ram temple, the prime minister will also inspect the construction work of the temple and later perform a symbolic coronation of Lord Rama, according to a statement issued by his office on Saturday.

Around 6.30 pm, the prime minister will witness an “aarti” on the banks of the River Saryu, which will be followed by launch of the Deepotsav celebrations, the statement said.

Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing dance forms from different states will also be presented during the Deepotsav.

Modi will also witness a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the Prime Minister's Office said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Shree Ayodhya ji is ready for a grand and divine Deepotsav. All of you are welcome. Jai Shree Ram.” Adityanath also tweeted the new logo of the event.

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa said over 15 lakh earthen lamps will be lit by more than 22,000 volunteers at Ram ki Paidi near the Saryu bank. The rest will be placed at important intersections and spots, officials said.

People in large numbers thronged Ram ki Paidi on Saturday evening to get a feel of the Deepotsav.

As the earthen lamps placed there were not lit, volunteers were seen urging the public to watch their steps.

Volunteers have been told to arrange 256 earthen lamps in a square and the distance between two squares will be approximately two to three feet, Deepotsav organisers said.

Rinwa said there will also be a laser show, 3D projection mapping show and fireworks.

Ramlila will also be staged by cultural troupes from other countries and states, he said.

Elaborating on the security arrangement for the Deepotsav, Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma told PTI, "In all, 4,000 cops will be on security and safety duty for the event. Crowd management is a major priority, so that the devotees, tourists and artists do not face any problem.” He added that traffic diversions have also been planned at various places in the city.

This is the sixth edition of Deepostav.

Mahant Raju Das of the Hanumangarhi temple said hectic preparations are underway for the occasion.

Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay said the entire city is ready to welcome people arriving from different parts of the country and world to witness the spectacle.

A local Ayurveda doctor RP Pandey said, "This Deepotsav is going to be more grand and memorable for us as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be coming for the event." He added that at over 20 road crossings, Ramlilas are being staged.

"Apart from this, a number of organisations too will light lamps to mark the festival," he said.

Monu Singh, a resident of Gosaiganj area of the district, said he along with his family plans to witness the lighting of lamps.

"Deepotsav is an occasion, which is characterised by happiness, excitement and enthusiasm. People themselves are decorating the city using rangolis," another local Lavkush Srivastava said.  

