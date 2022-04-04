18 paper leaks in UP in 5 years: Danish Ali

New Delhi, April 4
Lok Sabha Zero Hour on Monday witnessed a demand for special enquiry into rampant exam paper leaks in Uttar Pradesh.
BSP member Danish Ali flagged the issue demanding a probe to expose the paper leak mafia.
He said 18 paper leaks have taken place in UP in the last five years.
“We need a special investigation to determine what’s happening but paper leak mafia has political protection. Whistle blowers are being targeted instead. Media has been jailed. Exam leak mafia has political patronage,” said Ali.
