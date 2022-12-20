18-year-old college student abducted in Telangana, act caught on CCTV

PTI

Hyderabad, December 20

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by a gang of four in a car in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Moodepalle village in Chandurthi mandal of the district at around 5.30am when the woman, a college student, and her father were going to a temple, they said.

A CCTV camera in the vicinity caught the moment the abductors forcibly took the woman in their car and sped away.

In the video telecast by local TV channels, the girl's father is seen making a vain bid to rescue her.

A complaint was lodged with the police by the victim's father alleging that he was beaten up by the gang before his daughter was abducted. One of the accused is from their village, he said.

According to the police, a few months back, the suspect, aged around 24, had eloped with the teen, but they were counselled by the police and she was handed over to her parents.

On Monday, the suspect came to know that her marriage was fixed with another man, following which he hatched a plot with his friends to abduct her.

A case was registered and special teams were formed to nab the accused and rescue the girl.