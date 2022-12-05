19 per cent polling till 11am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh Yadav claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

PTI

Lucknow, December 5

Polling gained momentum after starting on a dull note in the bypolls to three seats in Uttar Pradesh with about 19 per cent of the voters exercising their franchise till 11am in Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, while Rampur Sadar and Khatauli assembly seats saw 11.3 and 20.7 per cent polling on Monday, EC officials said.

As the voting progressed, both the SP and BJP hurled allegations against each other.

The SP, through its official Twitter handle, alleged use of police force and also charged that officials on election duty were preventing people from casting their votes.

It also posted a video alleging distribution of money by BJP agents at Bhogaon area of Mainpuri.

The BJP also alleged on Twitter that in some booth in Mainpuri, "unscrupulous elements of SP" were preventing people from casting their votes and sought the EC's intervention. A party delegation also met the UP CEO and handed over a memorandum to him.

When asked about the SP's allegation, BJP state president Bhupinder Singh Chaudhary said the SP would taste defeat on all three seats.

"The SP is making baseless allegations as it is going to taste defeat in all three seats," Chaudhary told reporters.

The EC said in a statement, "Till 11am, Mainpuri witnessed 18.72 per cent voting while Rampur and Khatauli had 11.3 and 20.7 per cent polling."

Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

The bypolls are witnessing a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance. The BSP and the Congress are not contesting the seats.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to people "to vote for security, development and good governance. Every vote is precious".

Among those who cast their vote in Mainpuri included SP President Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav.