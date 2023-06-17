19-year-old arrested for sending woman’s morphed photos to her fiance to break engagement

PTI

New Delhi, June 17

A 19-year-old youth was arrested from Bihar for allegedly creating a fake social media profile and sending vulgar messages and morphed photos of a woman to her fiance and family, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Shubham Kumar, a resident of Makar Saran in Bihar, they said.

On March 20, a woman filed a complaint here alleging that her finance and family received her morphed photos and vulgar messages from a fake social media id which led to their engagement being called off, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, it was found that Shubham created the fake id and allegedly sent them the messages.

He was apprehended from Muzaffarpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said.

Shubham said he is in a relation with the woman's sister-in-law who, due to some family reasons, asked him to ensure the engagement is cancelled, police said.

In order to defame her, he created the fake id and sent vulgar messages and morphed photos of the complainant to her fiance.

Objectionable material has been recovered from his mobile phone, and investigation is being carried out to corroborate the claims about the sister-in-law, the DCP said.