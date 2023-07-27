19-year-old Navy sailor found hanging on board INS Vikrant

ANI

Kochi, July 27

A 19-year-old Indian Navy sailor was found hanging on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the early hours of Thursday, the Indian Navy said.

According to the Navy, it appears to be a case of suicide.

"Prime facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. A statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered," an official statement said.

A case has been registered with the local police.

Further investigation is under way.

