1984 anti-Sikh riots: Minorities panel forms committee to analyse info sent by states on compensation awarded to victims

New Delhi, February 9
The National Commission for Minorities on Thursday said it has formed a four-member committee comprising Sikh lawyers to analyse the information sent by states on compensation awarded to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and give suggestions to ensure justice for the affected families.
In a statement, the NCM said the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were a "dark spot" in the history of the country wherein thousands of innocent people belonging to the Sikh community were brutally massacred, dislocated and harassed physically, emotionally and destroyed economically.
Though a number of relief packages were announced by the government of India and various state governments, there are several instances where the relief measures announced have not reached the families, the NCM said.
Despite of 37 years having elapsed since October 31, 1984, so far these cases are still lingering, it said.
Taking cognizance of the above matter, the NCM had sought information on October 27, 2021 with respect to compensation awarded to the victims of anti-Sikh riots from nine states or Union Territories -- Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
The NCM has till date received information from five states -- Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, the statement said.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a letter dated January 16, to Iqbal Singh Lalpura, has informed about the recommendation of TP Garg Commission of inquiry in the incident of 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Haud Chillar village in Rewari, Pataudi and other areas of Gurugram and the action taken to sanction payment to the victims, the statement said.
A four-member Committee consisting of Sikh lawyers has been constituted to analyze the information sent by the states and give suggestion to ensure justice for the victims' families, the NCM said.
