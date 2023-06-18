1st batch of 19K Agniveers passes out, to join Army

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 17

The first batch of 19,000 Agniveers, who commenced training on January 1, passed out of training centres across the country today. Oath-taking ceremonies were conducted to mark the culmination of their training.

Now, the Agniveers will undergo an advance training and are scheduled to join their respective Army units in last week of July or first week of August. More than 19,000 Agniveers had begun training at 40 centres across the country in specially curated courses.

The training methodology and infrastructure was adapted to meet the requirement of future-ready soldiers.

The training involved basic and advanced programmes that had been optimised to 24 to 31 weeks. Earlier, training schedules in the Army varied from six months to two years depending on the stream the jawan was selected into.