1st commander of IAF's Leh unit dies at 91

New Delhi, September 3
Air Vice Marshal Arvind Dalaya (retd), the first commanding officer of the operationally deployed 114 Helicopter Unit (HU) based in Leh, died yesterday at Base Hospital, Delhi. He was 91.
Dalaya was born in Murree, now in Pakistan.
The 114 HU was set up in 1964 and 20 years later in 1984, it was tasked with conducting Operation Meghdoot.
